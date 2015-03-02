FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ElringKlinger sees 2015 adj EBIT rising to 170-180 mln eur
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
March 2, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ElringKlinger sees 2015 adj EBIT rising to 170-180 mln eur

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Elringklinger Ag

* adhoc: elringklinger ag: preliminary annual result for 2014: elringklinger records organic revenue growth of 11.2%

* Revenue increases by 15.3% - organically by 11.2% - to eur 1,325.8 million

* Adjusted ebit before purchase price allocation (eur 3.4 million) at eur 162.3 million

* Outlook for 2015: organic revenue growth of 5 to 7% plus acquisitions

* Sees EBIT before purchase price allocation projected at between eur 170 and 180 million

* A sum of 1.5 million eur in receivables had to be derecognized due to a warranty incident dating back to 2008

* Received cash of eur 8.5 million as a result of insurance payment

* Consolidation of m&w manufacturing will contribute around eur 30 million to group revenue in 2015

* Due to current demand patterns, e-mobility division is not likely to see a fundamental improvement in earnings performance in 2015

* Subsidiary elringklinger korea co., ltd. Had to carry out inventory corrections and adjustments of 2.0 million eur on plant relocation to gumi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

