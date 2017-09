BRIEF-Alent says adj. FY pretax profit rose 4 pct

March 2 (Reuters) - Alent Plc

* Final dividend 6 penceper share

* Total dividend 9 penceper share

* FY pretax profit 73.4 million stg versus 77.7 million stg year ago

* FY revenue 644.8 million stg versus 684.7 million stg year ago

* FY net sales value 413.0mln stg versus 420.1 million stg a year earlier

* FY adjusted profit before tax 91.5 million stg versus 88.0 million stg a year earlier

* Anticipate that our core markets will continue to grow at a similar rate to 2014 on a global basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: