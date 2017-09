March 2 (Reuters) - Thorntons Plc

* H1 sales fell 8.2 percent to 128.2 million stg

* Profit before tax and exceptional items £6.5 million (2014: £7.2 million)

* UK commercial sales declined 12.4% to £54.7 million (2014: £62.4 million)

* Overall performance of business in first half of this financial year was disappointing