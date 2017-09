March 2 (Reuters) - TLG Immobilien AG :

* FY funds from operations (FFO) grows by 13 pct to approximately 52 million euros ($58.07 million) in 2014 (2013: 46.1 million euros)

* EPRA net asset value (NAV) reaches 914 million euros (14.91 euros per share) as of Dec. 31

* Strategic growth target of 2 billion euros portfolio value by 2017 affirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8954 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)