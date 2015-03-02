FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UET United Electronic Technology acquires 100 pct of ALBIS Technologies
March 2, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UET United Electronic Technology acquires 100 pct of ALBIS Technologies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - UET United Electronic Technology AG :

* Announces the acquisition of telecommunications supplier ALBIS Technologies

* Acquires 100 percent of ALBIS Technologies, Zuerich, Switzerland

* Acquisition is structured as a combined cash purchase in amount of 1.0 million euros ($1 million) and share acquisition

* Part of price will be paid in 1.000.000 newly issued uet ag shares with a nominal value of 1.00 euro through a capital increase of UET

* After transaction existing Albis shareholders will hold a combined stake of 11 percent at UET

* Transaction is scheduled to be finalised by july 2015

* Expected new sales contribution of ALBIS will be about 25.0 million euros for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

