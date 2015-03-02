BRIEF-Highlight Communications says 2014 net profit 18 million Swiss francs

March 2 (Reuters) - Highlight Communications Ag

* adhoc: figures for fiscal year 2014: highlight group posts surge in earnings - forecasts

* Says has closed fiscal year 2014 successfully and ahead of its guidance (consolidated net profit of between chf 12 million and chf 14 million, consolidated sales of between chf 380 million and chf 410 million)

* Says is reporting consolidated sales of chf 413 million (previous year: chf 386.2 million) for fiscal year 2014

* Says net profit for period increased to chf 18.0 million (previous year: chf 10.3 million)