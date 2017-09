BRIEF-Fair Value REIT FY 2014 EBIT up 12 pct to 5.6 mln euros

March 3 (Reuters) - Fair Value Reit AG :

* FY EBIT up 12 pct to 5.6 million euros ($6.27 million) in 2014 according to preliminary figures

* Says FY 2014 consolidated net loss reduced by 4.9 million euros to 0.3 million euros (previous year: consolidated net loss of 5.2 million euros)

* Dividend forecast for 2014 of 0.25 euros per share confirmed

* FY operating result (FFO) of 4.4 million euros after 6.4 million euros in previous year (forecast: 5.1 million euros)