BRIEF-Tullett Prebon says FY pretax profit declines to 86.6 mln stg
March 3, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tullett Prebon says FY pretax profit declines to 86.6 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Tullett Prebon Plc

* FY operating profit 100.7 million stg versus 115.4 million stg year ago

* Final dividend 11.25 penceper share

* Total dividend 16.85 penceper share

* FY revenue 703.5 mln stg (2013: 803.7 mln stg)

* FY profit before tax 86.6 mln stg(2013: 99.6 mln stg)

* Unchanged final dividend of 11.25 pence per share, making total dividend for year 16.85 pence per share, unchanged from that paid for 2013

* Money from BGC should be retained for those purposes

* Final results

* Difficult to predict accurately level of activity in markets we serve

* Revenue in first two months of 2015, excluding pvm, and at constant exchange rates, is unchanged compared with equivalent period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

