FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Laird says FY revenue in sterling rises 5 pct
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
March 3, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Laird says FY revenue in sterling rises 5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Laird Plc

* Final dividend 8.23 penceper share

* Total dividend up 4 percent to 12.5 penceper share

* 5% increase in total revenue in sterling to £564.9m 4 (2013: £537.0m)

* 8% organic 5 increase in revenue

* 12% increase in operating profit in us$

* 5% increase in underlying profit before tax to £63.2m (2013: £60.1m) after increased investment in research and development and a £4m currency headwind

* Full year dividend increased by 4%. Proposed final dividend per share of 8.23p (2013: 7.90p)

* We have started 2015 with good momentum and believe that we are well placed for further growth over year-ceo

* Mike parker to laird board as senior independent director

* Jonathan silver, who retires at annual general meeting on 8 may 2015, after serving company for 29 years, 21 as chief financial officer

* Customer mindshare we are developing across a number of our leading customers will help us remain at technological forefront in attractive growth markets

* After a successful year in 2014, we have good momentum for further growth in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.