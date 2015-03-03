BRIEF-Laird says FY revenue in sterling rises 5 pct

March 3 (Reuters) - Laird Plc

* Final dividend 8.23 penceper share

* Total dividend up 4 percent to 12.5 penceper share

* 5% increase in total revenue in sterling to £564.9m 4 (2013: £537.0m)

* 8% organic 5 increase in revenue

* 12% increase in operating profit in us$

* 5% increase in underlying profit before tax to £63.2m (2013: £60.1m) after increased investment in research and development and a £4m currency headwind

* Full year dividend increased by 4%. Proposed final dividend per share of 8.23p (2013: 7.90p)

* We have started 2015 with good momentum and believe that we are well placed for further growth over year-ceo

* Mike parker to laird board as senior independent director

* Jonathan silver, who retires at annual general meeting on 8 may 2015, after serving company for 29 years, 21 as chief financial officer

* Customer mindshare we are developing across a number of our leading customers will help us remain at technological forefront in attractive growth markets

* After a successful year in 2014, we have good momentum for further growth in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: