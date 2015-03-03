BRIEF-Smith & Nephew buys Eurociencia Colombia

March 3 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew Plc

* Smith & Nephew acquires Colombian distributor

* Announces acquisition of Eurociencia Colombia (‘ECC’). Ecc has been Smith & Nephew’s sole distributor for orthopaedic reconstruction, trauma and sports medicine products in Colombia since 2006

* Terms of transaction have not been disclosed

* Acquisition of ECC is in-line with Smith & Nephew’s strategic priority to supplement its organic growth through acquisitions and follows similar transactions in Brazil, Turkey and India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: