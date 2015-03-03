FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Smith & Nephew buys Eurociencia Colombia
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 3, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Smith & Nephew buys Eurociencia Colombia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew Plc

* Smith & Nephew acquires Colombian distributor

* Announces acquisition of Eurociencia Colombia (‘ECC’). Ecc has been Smith & Nephew’s sole distributor for orthopaedic reconstruction, trauma and sports medicine products in Colombia since 2006

* Terms of transaction have not been disclosed

* Acquisition of ECC is in-line with Smith & Nephew’s strategic priority to supplement its organic growth through acquisitions and follows similar transactions in Brazil, Turkey and India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.