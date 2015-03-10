FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Close Brothers Group H1 adj oper profit up 16 pct
#Financials
March 10, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Close Brothers Group H1 adj oper profit up 16 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Close Brothers Group Plc

* H1 adjusted operating profit rose 16 percent to 108.6 million stg

* Interim dividend up 9 percent to 18 penceper share

* Continued steady progress in asset management with adjusted operating profit of £5.1 million and assets under management up 5% to £10.2 billion

* Continued strong performance in banking division with adjusted operating profit 19% higher at £106.4 million, reflecting 3.2% loan book growth year to date to £5.5 billion and an improved bad debt ratio of 0.7%

* We remain well positioned to deliver good results in a range of market conditions

* See continued opportunities for growth in banking division, and our priority remains to maintain our prudent risk profile and strong returns

* Winterflood remains sensitive to current environment, but is well positioned as conditions improve

* In asset management we continue to expect steady growth in aum and increasing profitability

* Remain confident in outlook for current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
