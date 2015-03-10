BRIEF-Inchcape hikes dividend after strong sales momentum

March 10 (Reuters) - Inchcape Plc
* Fy sales rose 2.7 percent to 6.7 billion stg
* Final dividend 13.8 pence per share
* Total dividend up 15.5 percent to 20.1 pence per share
* Acceleration of like for like sales momentum in 2014 with revenue growth of 10.1 percent at constant currency
* Strong underlying operating profit growth of 15.3 percent at constant currency
* Reported PBT 255.8 million pounds (2013: 266.1 million pounds)
* Recommended final dividend of 13.8p 5 per share giving a total dividend for year of 20.1p per share (2013: 17.4p), up 15.5%