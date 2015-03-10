FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-eSure FY pretax profit falls 12.8 pct to 103.3 mln stg
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 10, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-eSure FY pretax profit falls 12.8 pct to 103.3 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Esure Group Plc

* FY pretax profit fell 12.8 percent to 103.3 million stg

* Final dividend 11.7 pence per share

* Total dividend 16.8 pence per share

* Gross written premiums down 3.4 pct to 517.8 million stg (2013: 535.8 million stg)

* In-Force policies up 0.7 pct to 1.946 million (2013: 1.933 million)

* Made a positive start to 2015 and expect to achieve modest growth in in-force policies and gross written premiums in Q1

* Expect combined operating ratio trend in 2014 to continue into 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.