BRIEF-SDL says full-year PBTA up 103 pct at constant currency
#IT Services & Consulting
March 10, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SDL says full-year PBTA up 103 pct at constant currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Sdl Plc

* Final dividend 2.5 pence per share

* FY group revenues of 260.4 mln stg, up 3 pct at constant currency, a marginal fall in reported revenues of 2 pct

* FY group profit before one-off costs, amortisation and tax 16.5 mln stg, up 103 pct at constant currency

* Expect digital customer experience management market to continue to evolve rapidly over next three years, as consumers demand better customer engagement across a broad spectrum of online devices and increasingly smartphones

* Expect this new customer experience market to grow by more than 15 pct per year as we move into 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
