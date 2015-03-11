FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kinnevik says prolongs its undertaking not to sell Zalando shares
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 11, 2015 / 7:15 AM / in 3 years

BRIEF-Kinnevik says prolongs its undertaking not to sell Zalando shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Investment Kinnevik AB

* Kinnevik has extended its undertaking not to sell shares in Zalando until june 28, 2015

* Zalando today announced that a number of shareholders have participated in an organised market placing of Zalando shares.

* Kinnevik did not participate in the transaction and its ownership stake in Zalando remains at 32 percent.

* Upon completion of the market placing, the free float in Zalando shares will have more than doubled to over 25 percent of the total share capital. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.