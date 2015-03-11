FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hikma Pharmaceuticals sees 2015 branded revenue growth in low-teens
#Healthcare
March 11, 2015 / 7:19 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hikma Pharmaceuticals sees 2015 branded revenue growth in low-teens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Final dividend 0.15 usdper share

* Total dividend 0.10 usdper share

* Group revenue increased by 9% to $1,489 million, driven by strong growth in injectables

* Profit attributable to shareholders increased by 31% to $278 million

* On an adjusted basis, profit attributable to shareholders rose 9% to $299 million

* Expecting 2015 group revenue growth of around 6% in constant currency

* Adverse exchange rate movements since beginning of 2015 could impact full-year revenue by around 3%, or $45 million, should current exchange rates prevail

* Branded revenue of $551 million, in line with 2013 and up 1% in constant currency

* Expecting 2015 branded revenue growth in low-teens

* Global injectables revenue increased by 33% to $713 million

* Expecting to maintain injectables revenue at same level in 2015, with a robust adjusted operating margin of around 35% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

