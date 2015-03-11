FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ericsson to cut 2,200 positions in Sweden, targets savings of SEK 9 bln
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
March 11, 2015 / 9:24 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ericsson to cut 2,200 positions in Sweden, targets savings of SEK 9 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Ericsson

* Ericsson : next step in global cost and efficiency program

* Says 2015 activities will mainly target structural improvements in research and development, service delivery and supply globally

* Says includes both headcount reductions as well as savings in external costs across operations globally ericsson continues to execute on strategy to excel in core areas

* Says is announcing that 2,200 positions in sweden, mainly in research and development and supply, are subject to notice

* Says there will also be efficiencies in sales, general and administration, as well as reductions in external cost, for example related to number of consultants and consolidation of it portfolio

* Says program targets savings of approximately sek 9 b. With full effect during 2017

* Says as previously communicated, annual restructuring normally generates charges of approximately SEK 2 b. In addition, cost and efficiency program will generate approximately sek 3-4 b. In restructuring charges in 2015-2017 Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.