BRIEF-Ericsson to cut 2,200 positions in Sweden, targets savings of SEK 9 bln

March 11 (Reuters) - Ericsson

* Ericsson : next step in global cost and efficiency program

* Says 2015 activities will mainly target structural improvements in research and development, service delivery and supply globally

* Says includes both headcount reductions as well as savings in external costs across operations globally ericsson continues to execute on strategy to excel in core areas

* Says is announcing that 2,200 positions in sweden, mainly in research and development and supply, are subject to notice

* Says there will also be efficiencies in sales, general and administration, as well as reductions in external cost, for example related to number of consultants and consolidation of it portfolio

* Says program targets savings of approximately sek 9 b. With full effect during 2017

* Says as previously communicated, annual restructuring normally generates charges of approximately SEK 2 b. In addition, cost and efficiency program will generate approximately sek 3-4 b. In restructuring charges in 2015-2017