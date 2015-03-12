FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ofcom announces review of UK's digital communications market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Ofcom:

* Strategic review of digital communications

* Announced an overarching review of UK’s digital communications markets, to ensure that communications providers and services continue to meet needs of consumers and businesses

* Review of digital communications will examine competition, investment, innovation and availability of products in broadband, mobile and landline markets

* Will consider wider questions complementary to those addressed by its regular, three-yearly reviews of individual telecoms markets

* New review will consider a range of issues in sector

* Expects to conclude review’s second phase by outlining initial conclusions around end of year

* Intends to engage over coming months with a wide range of stakeholders through meetings and workshops

* Phase of review is expected to conclude with a discussion document in summer 2015. (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
