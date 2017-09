March 12 (Reuters) - MeVis Medical Solutions AG :

* Path cleared for Varian acquisition of majority stake of MeVis

* Says acceptance period extended to March 24

* Transition of majority stake to Varian expected by mid-April

* Executive board and supervisory board still welcome offer and continue to see Varian Medical Systems as a reliable partner for further development of MeVis Medical Solutions