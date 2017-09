March 13 (Reuters) - Diploma Plc

* Acquisition

* Acquires Kubo Group for a maximum net cash consideration of 22.5 million pounds (chf32.9m)

* Profit before tax for Kubo in year ended 31 December 2014 was chf4.9m (3.4 million pounds) on revenues of chf32.4m (22.2 million pounds)