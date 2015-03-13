FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bechtle warns sees tough hardware market in 2015
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 13, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bechtle warns sees tough hardware market in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Bechtle AG

* news: Bechtle AG presents record figures for 2014

* FY pretax profit rose 20.2 percent to 107.4 million eur

* Dividend 1.20 eurper share

* Slackening dynamics expected in 2015

* Impulses from IT market will be weaker than in 2014

* Especially situation on hardware market is challenging

* Expects business performance to remain positive and significantly above industry average

* Intend to continue to increase revenue and earnings and gain market shares this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

