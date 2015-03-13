FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First Sensor FY 2014 sales up 12.5 pct to EUR 124.0 mln
March 13, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-First Sensor FY 2014 sales up 12.5 pct to EUR 124.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - First Sensor AG :

* FY total sales of 124.0 million euros ($131 million) generated 12.5 percent above previous year figure (108.5 million euros)

* EBITDA amounted to 13.5 million euros for financial year 2014 (prior-year figure 11.6 million euros)

* For financial year 2015 expects total sales in a range between 128 million euros and 132 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 operating result EBITDA between 14 million euros and 16 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

