March 16 (Reuters) - UMS United Medical Systems International AG :

* Reports on the 2014 financial statements earnings per share of 7.72 euros per share

* Management board and supervisory board to propose a dividend of 7.53 euros ($8) per share for FY 2014 ($1 = 0.9480 euros)