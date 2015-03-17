FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-EVRY secures new financing of NOK 5.5 billion
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
March 17, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-EVRY secures new financing of NOK 5.5 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - EVRY ASA :

* New financing secured

* Has resolved to enter into new financing deal with a syndicate of banks

* New financing consists of various tranches in an aggregate frame of 5.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($662.49 million), with maturity profiles of six and seven years

* New financing ensures that EVRY achieves financial headroom at market rates with initial margins in range of 4 - 5 pct, with possibility for reduction given company performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3020 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.