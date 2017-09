March 18 (Reuters) - Grand City Properties SA :

* Announces strong results for 2014 driven by operational and financial achievements

* FY rental and operating income increased to 217 million euros ($229.7 million), up 118 pct y-o-y

* FY EBITDA at 343 million euros, net profit at 244 million euros

* FY adjusted EBITDA increased to 112 million euros, up 106 pct y-o-y