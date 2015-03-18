FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lifewatch FY turnover up 8.1 pct at $98.47 mln
#Healthcare
March 18, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lifewatch FY turnover up 8.1 pct at $98.47 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Lifewatch AG :

* Achieves turnaround in 2014: turnover increased by 8.1 pct with positive operating results

* Realized a turnover of $98.47 million for business year 2014, 8.1 pct more than in previous year

* EBIT for second semester amounted to $4.43 million following negative result in first six months of $4.13 million

* EBIT for business year 2014 amounted to $0.30 million (2013: $-2.089 million)

* H2 EBITDA of $7.47 million more than offset negative first half year numbers

* FY net loss of $2.73 million (2013: net profit $2.92 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
