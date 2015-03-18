FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Paion FY net loss widens to EUR 9.1 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
March 18, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Paion FY net loss widens to EUR 9.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Paion AG :

* Reports on the financial year 2014 and financial results

* In 2014, revenues amounted to 3.5 million euros ($3.7 million) and thus were 0.8 million euros lower compared to 2013

* 2014 closed with a net loss of 9.1 million euros, thus exceeding net loss of 2.2 million euros of 2013 substantially but according to plan

* As of Dec. 31, 2014, cash and cash equivalents amounted to 58.9 million euros

* Has sufficient funds to conduct planned phase III programs with remimazolam in EU and U.S. including filing process, and to initiate premarketing and market access activities

* Currently concentrates on development of remimazolam and does not expect revenues in 2015

* Sees 2015 net loss will increase significantly compared to prior year and amount to about 25 million euros to 29 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.