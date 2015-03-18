BRIEF-Paion FY net loss widens to EUR 9.1 mln

March 18 (Reuters) - Paion AG :

* Reports on the financial year 2014 and financial results

* In 2014, revenues amounted to 3.5 million euros ($3.7 million) and thus were 0.8 million euros lower compared to 2013

* 2014 closed with a net loss of 9.1 million euros, thus exceeding net loss of 2.2 million euros of 2013 substantially but according to plan

* As of Dec. 31, 2014, cash and cash equivalents amounted to 58.9 million euros

* Has sufficient funds to conduct planned phase III programs with remimazolam in EU and U.S. including filing process, and to initiate premarketing and market access activities

* Currently concentrates on development of remimazolam and does not expect revenues in 2015

* Sees 2015 net loss will increase significantly compared to prior year and amount to about 25 million euros to 29 million euros