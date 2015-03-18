FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Phoenix Group says "well capitalised" for Solvency II requirements
March 18, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Phoenix Group says "well capitalised" for Solvency II requirements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings

* Final dividend 26.7 penceper share

* Total dividend 53.4 penceper share

* FY market consistent embedded value (‘MCEV’) increased to 2,647 mln stg as at Dec 31, 2014 (2013 : 2,378 mln stg)

* FY operating companies’ cash generation of 567 mln stg (2013: 817 mln stg), above top end of 500 - 550 mln stg target range

* Full year cash generation of 957 mln stg

* On track to formally apply for regulatory approval of its internal model in June 2015, re transition to Solvency II

* Phoenix group sees being “well capitalised” for Solvency II ; sees capital position for Solvency II in excess of current PLHL ICA surplus, subject to regulatory approval

* Cash generation target range is 200 - 250 mln stg due to retention of capital in life companies in short term Source text: (bit.ly/1GnbZvd) Further company coverage:

