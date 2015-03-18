FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-bmp media investors swings to FY 2014 loss of EUR 0.3 mln
March 18, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-bmp media investors swings to FY 2014 loss of EUR 0.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - bmp Media Investors AG :

* FY 2014 loss of 0.3 million euros ($318,060) (0.01 euros per share) following a profit of 1.3 million euros in previous year

* FY 2014 revenue from investment sales of 0.1 million euros compared to 1.0 million euros in 2013

* As of 31 Dec. 2014, cash on hand, bank balances and marketable securities totalled 3.4 million euros compared to 4.8 millionn euros in previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9432 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

