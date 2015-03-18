BRIEF-Nram says reviewing strategic options that may lead to divestments

March 18 (Reuters) - Nram Plc

* Strategic review of options

* UK Asset Resolution Ltd, appointed Credit Suisse to conduct a strategic review of options to accelerate repayment of government loans whilst ensuring stability and continuity of service to customers.

* Review concluded that there is positive investor interest in assets of both Nram and Bradford & Bingley Plc

* Review concluded that there is positive investor interest separately in mortgage servicing capabilities of UKAR which are provided to group by B&B

* Board has determined that over coming weeks it will move to a second stage and seek expressions of interest in respect of divestments

* This will include options around Granite, a securitisation vehicle originally established by Northern Rock in 2001

* In parallel, UKAR will explore potential options for divestment of group's mortgage servicing activities which are provided by B&B