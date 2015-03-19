BRIEF-Advanced Vision Technology 2014 net income falls 30 pct to $4.6 million

March 19 (Reuters) - Advanced Vision Technology Avt Ltd :

* Reports 2014 financial results

* FY operating income totaled $5.9 million, an increase of 3.2 pct compared with 2013

* FY revenues totaled $54.1 million, an increase of 7.2 pct from revenues of $50.5 million in 2013

* Extra-ordinary dividend of $1.0 per share has been announced

* FY net income totaled $4.6 million, a decrease of 30.0 pct compared with $6.6 million in 2013

* Projects revenues for 2015 to be between $57.0 million - $59.0 million, and operating income to be between $6.3 million - $6.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)