BRIEF-Advanced Vision Technology 2014 net income falls 30 pct to $4.6 million
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
#Office Equipment
March 19, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Advanced Vision Technology 2014 net income falls 30 pct to $4.6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Advanced Vision Technology Avt Ltd :

* Reports 2014 financial results

* FY operating income totaled $5.9 million, an increase of 3.2 pct compared with 2013

* FY revenues totaled $54.1 million, an increase of 7.2 pct from revenues of $50.5 million in 2013

* Extra-ordinary dividend of $1.0 per share has been announced

* FY net income totaled $4.6 million, a decrease of 30.0 pct compared with $6.6 million in 2013

* Projects revenues for 2015 to be between $57.0 million - $59.0 million, and operating income to be between $6.3 million - $6.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
