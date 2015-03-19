BRIEF-Arbuthnot Banking Group FY pretax profit jumps 43 pct

March 19 (Reuters) - Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc
* Final dividend 16 pence per share
* Total dividend 27 pence per share
* Record profit before tax of 22.5 million stg, a 43 pct increase on prior year.
* Customer lending exceeded 1 billion pounds for first time; 2014 1 billion pounds (2013: 732 million pounds)
* EPS 56.5 pence (2013: 51.9 pence)
* Total dividend per share 27 pence (2013: 44 pence which included a 18 pence special dividend)
* Net assets per share 1,136p (2013: 570.5p) an increase of 99 pct