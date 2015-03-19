FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arbuthnot Banking Group FY pretax profit jumps 43 pct
March 19, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Arbuthnot Banking Group FY pretax profit jumps 43 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc

* Final dividend 16 pence per share

* Total dividend 27 pence per share

* Record profit before tax of 22.5 million stg, a 43 pct increase on prior year.

* Customer lending exceeded 1 billion pounds for first time; 2014 1 billion pounds (2013: 732 million pounds)

* EPS 56.5 pence (2013: 51.9 pence)

* Total dividend per share 27 pence (2013: 44 pence which included a 18 pence special dividend)

* Net assets per share 1,136p (2013: 570.5p) an increase of 99 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

