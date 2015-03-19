FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PSI AG FY 2014 net result increases by tenfold to EUR 4.1 mln
#IT Services & Consulting
March 19, 2015 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-PSI AG FY 2014 net result increases by tenfold to EUR 4.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - PSI Aktiengesellschaft fuer Produkte und Systeme der Informationstechnologie :

* Attained approximately constant sales of 175.4 million euros ($187 million); (2013: 176.3 million euros) in financial year 2014

* FY new orders were, with 184 million euros (2013: 185 million euros), also about constant

* FY EBIT increased by 72 percent to 7.2 million euros (2013: 4.2 million euros)

* FY group net result increased by tenfold to 4.1 million euros (2013: 0.4 million euros)

* Will propose to transfer full result to reserves and to start again with dividend payments in next year

* For 2015 management aims to increase volume of new orders and group sales in mid-single-digit range and for an EBIT of 11 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9353 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
