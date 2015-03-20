BRIEF-TSB recommends Sabadell offer to shareholders

March 20 (Reuters) - Tsb Banking Group Plc

* Offer for tsb banking group plc

* Sabadell has agreed to acquire a 9.99 per cent. Interest in tsb from lloyds bank plc

* Lloyds has entered into an irrevocable undertaking to accept offer in respect of its entire remaining 40.01 per cen

* Tsb shareholders will receive 340 pence per share in cash for each tsb share

* Offer values entire issued share capital of tsb at approximately £1.7 billion

* Offer implies a price to book value multiple of 1.0 times.

* Paul pester and darren pope of tsb have agreed to continue in their current roles.

* Paul pester will also join management executive committee of sabadell group

* Will samuel has agreed to remain as independent chairman of tsb

* Board of tsb would include three directors to be appointed by sabadell and three independent non-executive directors.

* Lloyds will provide £450 million in support to deliver migration of it transitional services

* Tsb directors intend unanimously to recommend that tsb shareholders accept offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)