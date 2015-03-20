FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Westgrund says FY revenues to nearly double to EUR 35.9 mln
March 20, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Westgrund says FY revenues to nearly double to EUR 35.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Westgrund AG :

* Announces highest revenues and best results in the company’s history

* FY revenues which nearly completely consist of rental revenues will reach 35.9 million euros ($38.3 million) and thus nearly double compared to previous year according to preliminary data

* FY earnings before taxes (71.6 million euros) and consolidated net result (59.8 million euros) are both expected to more than triple in comparison to previous year

* FY funds from operations without gains from sale of properties (FFO I) are expected to reach 5.6 million euros and thus more than quadruple in comparison to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9369 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

