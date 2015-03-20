FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tomorrow Focus FY revenue up 7 pct at 161.5 mln euros
March 20, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tomorrow Focus FY revenue up 7 pct at 161.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Tomorrow Focus AG :

* Publishes results for 2014: consolidated revenue up by 7 percent and group operating EBITDA by 13.5 percent

* At 161.5 million euros ($172.3 million), FY consolidated revenue was 7.0 percent up on previous year’s figure of 151.0 million euros

* FY group EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) stood at 17.4 million euros, 12.6 percent lower compared with figure of 19.9 million euros for 2013

* FY group EBT (earnings before taxes) was 7.9 percent lower at 13.9 million euros compared with 15.1 million euros in 2013

* FY group earnings after taxes from continuing operations stood at 10.6 million euros, down 14.5 percent on previous year’s figure of 12.4 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9373 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
