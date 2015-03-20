FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-All for One Steeb plans to buy 74.9 pct of Grandconsult Dexina GmbH
#IT Services & Consulting
March 20, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-All for One Steeb plans to buy 74.9 pct of Grandconsult Dexina GmbH

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - All for One Steeb AG :

* Planning an equity acquisition to expand technology consulting for large corporations operating their own data centers

* Total purchase price for majority interest is approximately 2 million euros and is to be paid in cash

* Have reached an agreement about key elements pertaining to All for One Steeb AG’s incremental acquisition of a 74.9 pct equity interest in newly-established Grandconsult Dexina GmbH

* After share acquisition will transfer its grandconsult technology and management consulting operations to Grandconsult Dexina GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
