BRIEF-RBS says to sell part of U.S. bank Citizens
March 23, 2015 / 11:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-RBS says to sell part of U.S. bank Citizens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc

* Intention to sell part of citizens financial group

* A further 17.25 million shares will be made available by RBSG under a 30 day over-allotment option

* Offering is expected to comprise 115 million shares of citizens’ common stock, equivalent to 21 pct of CFG’s common stock excluding an over-allotment option

* If over-allotment option is exercised in full, RBSG’s remaining stake would be 252.5 million shares or 46.1 pct of CFG’s common stock

* Morgan Stanley and Goldman, Sachs & Co. Are acting as global coordinators and joint book-running managers and JP Morgan and citigroup are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

