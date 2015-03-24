FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Viscom FY 2014 revenue up 25 pct to EUR 62.25 mln
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
March 24, 2015 / 6:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Viscom FY 2014 revenue up 25 pct to EUR 62.25 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Viscom AG :

* FY incoming orders: 66,844 thousand euros ($73 million) (previous year: 50,960 thousand euros, +31.2 percent)

* FY 2014 revenue: 62,254 thousand euros (previous year: 49,820 thousand euros, +25.0 percent)

* FY EBIT: 9,378 thousand euros (previous year: 6,772 thousand euros, +38.5 percent)

* Proposed dividend for FY 2014: 1.00 euro per share

* Order backlog increased to 14,032 thousand euros at end of 2014 (previous year: 9,442 thousand euros)

* Expects to generate revenue of between 62 million euros and 67 million euros and an EBIT-margin of between 13 percent and 15 percent in 2015 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9140 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.