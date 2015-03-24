BRIEF-LPKF halves dividend as 2014 results slump

March 24 (Reuters) - Lpkf Laser & Electronics Ag

* Cuts dividend to 0.12 euros per share versus 0.25 euros per share year ago

* Says 2014 net profit 8.5 mln euros vs 15.1 mln yr ago

* Says 2014 ebit fell by 45% to eur 13 million

* Says 2014 revenue was eur 120 million

* Ceo says “this is clearly an unsatisfactory result for lpkf.”

* Ceo says weak incoming orders in two of our six product groups “simply turned these plans upside down.”

* Says a return to growth is expected in 2015

* Says lpkf expects to achieve revenue of eur 128 to 136 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Thomas Atkins)