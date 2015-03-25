FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mologen resolves capital increase of up to 5,657,875 shares
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 25, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mologen resolves capital increase of up to 5,657,875 shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Mologen AG :

* Said on Tuesday it resolved capital increase from authorized capital of up to 5,657,875 shares

* Share capital was increased from 16,973,626 euros ($18.55 million) by up to 5,657,875 euros to up to 22,631,501 euros against contribution in cash through the issue of up to 5,657,875 new ordinary bearer shares with a notional value of 1.00 euros per share

* Intends to use the net proceeds from this offering primarily to strengthen its equity capital base and, in particular, to further develop the product candidate MGN1703

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9149 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.