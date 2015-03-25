BRIEF-Mologen resolves capital increase of up to 5,657,875 shares

March 25 (Reuters) - Mologen AG :
* Said on Tuesday it resolved capital increase from authorized capital of up to 5,657,875 shares
* Share capital was increased from 16,973,626 euros ($18.55 million) by up to 5,657,875 euros to up to 22,631,501 euros against contribution in cash through the issue of up to 5,657,875 new ordinary bearer shares with a notional value of 1.00 euros per share
* Intends to use the net proceeds from this offering primarily to strengthen its equity capital base and, in particular, to further develop the product candidate MGN1703
($1 = 0.9149 euros)