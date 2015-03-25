FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kontron FY 2014 EBIT rises by 91.3 pct to 8.8 mln euros
#Computer Hardware
March 25, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kontron FY 2014 EBIT rises by 91.3 pct to 8.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Kontron AG :

* Full year 2014 order intake rises by 7.9 pct to 481.7 million euros ($526.35 million), book-to-bill 1.05

* Full year 2014 revenues grow 2.6 pct, revenues from continued operations 456.8 million euros

* Full year 2014 EBIT, adjusted for restructuring cost, increases by 91.3 pct to 8.8 million euros

* Sees full year 2015 revenues to come in between 490 million euros and 510 million euros, consistent with our 2016 revenue target of more than 550 million euros

* Sees full year 2015 gross margin to be above 25 pct, EBIT margin adjusted for one-off items to be 3-5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
