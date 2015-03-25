FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hamborner Reit FY 2014 net profit doubles to around 17.1 mln euros
March 25, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hamborner Reit FY 2014 net profit doubles to around 17.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Hamborner Reit AG :

* Sees positive outlook for 2015

* Net profit for year amounted to around 17.1 million euros ($18.69 million) - double figure from previous year (8.5 million euros) thanks largely to disposals in 2014

* Income from rents and leases amounted to 46.8 million euros for 2014, an increase of 3.5 pct as against previous year (45.2 million euros)

* FFO (funds from operations) amounted to 24.6 million euros for 2014 (previous year: 23.8 million euros)

* Prior to capital increase in February, the management board was assuming growth in rental income of between 4 and 5 pct in 2015

* Managing board now expects growth in rental income rate to double

* Will be proposing distribution of a dividend of 0.40 euros per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

