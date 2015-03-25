BRIEF-Johnston Press says FY underlying revenue drops 4.4 pct

March 25 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc

* No total dividend

* Profit before tax: underlying profit before tax increased 235.1% to £29.9m from £8.9m

* FY revenue: total underlying revenues of £265.9m reflect a decline of 4.4% for period

* Cost reduction: operating costs reduced by £13.8m net of investment in digital

* FY digital revenues: up 20.0% for period, from £24.0m to £28.8m representing 17.4% of advertising revenues (2013: 13.8%)

* No ordinary dividend is proposed for period

