March 25 (Reuters) - Chime Communications Plc :

* Total dividend up 14 percent to 8.4 pence per share

* Final dividend 5.87 pence per share

* Two significant contracts delayed from 2014 are in final stages of negotiation

* EPS in 2014 increased 12 pct to 22.0p (2013: 19.7p)