BRIEF-Intica Systems FY group sales up to EUR 40.5 mln

March 25 (Reuters) - Intica Systems AG :

* Says 2014 net income affected by insolvency of a major customer

* FY 2014 group sales increased to 40.5 million euros ($44.5 million); (2013: 37.8 million euros)

* Due to one-off special effects, FY EBIT was negative at minus 2.5 million euros (2013: 1.0 million euros)

* Further sales growth and positive net income expected in 2015

* FY gross profit declined slightly to 14.8 million euros in reporting period (2013: 15.0 million euros) and gross profit margin therefore dropped to 36.7 percent (2013: 39.7 percent)