FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wilex AG FY 2014 net loss widens to 5.7 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 26, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Wilex AG FY 2014 net loss widens to 5.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Wilex AG :

* Announces financial figures for the 2014 financial year and reports on course of business

* FY generated sales revenue and other income totaling 5.0 million euros ($5.49 million) (previous year: 19.1 million euros)

* FY net loss for year was 5.7 million euros (previous year: net loss 5.0 million euros)

* Posted sales revenue of 3.6 million euros in FY 2014, down 73 percent from previous year (13.3 million euros)

* Showed FY 2014 operating loss of 5.6 million euros (previous year: loss of 5.0 million euros)

* Sees FY 2015 revenue and other income between 4.0 million euros and 6.0 million euros (2014: 5.0 million euros )

* EBIT in 2015 financial year is expected to be between -2.0 million euros and -5.0 million euros (2014: -5.6 million euros) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9110 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.