BRIEF-Stada says 2014 sales in Germany down 2 percent
March 26, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Stada says 2014 sales in Germany down 2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Stada Arzneimittel AG

* Says in market region Germany, 2014 sales decreased by 2 percent to euro 447.3 million eur

* FY group sales rose 3 percent to 2.06 billion eur

* Outlook for 2015 confirmed

* Sees 2015 earnings from Russia down due to recent developments of Russian rouble and increased risks in connection with consumer mood and general market situation

* Expects a substantial decrease in 2015 adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income for the group

* Expects ratio of net debt excluding further acquisitions to adjusted EBITDA to be at a level of nearly 3 in 2015

* In Russia, 2014 sales recorded growth by 4 percent in reporting year applying exchange rates of previous year

* Russian 2014 sales in euros fell 14 percent to 360.7 million eur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

