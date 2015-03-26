FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fair Value Reit FY 2014 net loss narrows to 0.05 mln euros
March 26, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fair Value Reit FY 2014 net loss narrows to 0.05 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Fair Value Reit AG

* Dividend proposal for 2014 of 53 percent of FFO (0.25 euro per share)

* FY 2014 operating result (EBIT) of 5.9 million euros ($6.48 million) went up more strongly than anticipated in preliminary figures published at start of March 2015 (5.6 million euros)

* FY EBIT was 18 percent up on previous year figure of 5 million euros

* FY consolidated net loss was reduced by 5.2 million euros to 0.05 million euros following a consolidated net loss of 5.2 million euros in previous year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

