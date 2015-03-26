FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-InVision to propose 1 euro dividend per share
March 26, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-InVision to propose 1 euro dividend per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - InVision AG :

* FY earnings per share increase by 173 percent, board to propose 1 euro dividend per share

* FY 2014 total revenues were at 13.409 million euros and remained on almost same level of previous year (2013: 13.557 million euros)

* FY EBIT of 4.124 million euros, thereby improving its operating result by 135 percent (2013: 1.754 million euros)

* FY 2014 consolidated group result improved by 171 percent to 4.203 million euros (2013: 1.552 million euros)

* Sees FY 2015 continued increase in subscription revenues, a continued decrease in project revenues and an ebit margin of between 20 and 30 percent

* Will propose to pay an amount of 1.00 euro per dividend-bearing share from distributable profit of invision ag for very first time and to carry forward remaining amount to new account Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

